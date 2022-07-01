Farmers able to sell poultry again after three month ban

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a three-month ban on Poultry sales, farmers can resume hosting poultry events.

The ban was in place because of the state and nationwide increase of the Avian Flu, which is also known as the Bird Flu.

According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, 80 flocks in has birds come down with the Bird Flu.

The number totals more than 2 million birds.

Locally in Dodge County, more than 19,000 commercial turkeys were impacted.

This virus is highly contagious and the majority of the animals that catch the bird flu do not survive.

However, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health is ending the ban. This means poultry producers are able to resume showing their birds at county fairs or exhibitions, as well as, buy and sell birds at swaps.

“We’ve not seen any cases in our domestic poultry populations in a little over a month. And so we feel cautiously optimistic that we don’t have any sort of spread within our poultry populations and this time of year where we don’t have a lot of migratory bird action. The weather is warmer so the virus tends to not stick around,” said Dr. Shauna Voss, with the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

She said farmers who plan to attend poultry events should leave sick animals home and isolate their birds when they return home from those events.

RELATED STORY: Chicken farmers react to state ban on poultry sales

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.