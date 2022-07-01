Beautiful Friday; Periodic rain and storm chances over the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A beautiful Friday is ahead for the region with high pressure in control. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with light west winds at 5-10 mph.

Cloud cover gradually increases overnight with calm winds. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 50s.

More clouds than sunshine is expected Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon with rain totals around 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Dry and sunny conditions move in for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph with partly sunny skies.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the Fourth of July on Monday with overcast skies. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the low 80s with light winds.

A few additional showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A few showers and storms look to linger into early Wednesday morning with sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The late week looks pleasant with highs in the low 80s and partly sunny skies.

