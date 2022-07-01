Advertisement

4th of July Outlook: On/off showers throughout the weekend

“Best chance” of showers and storms will be on Monday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After the beautiful conditions on Friday, showers, and thunderstorms will return to the region this upcoming weekend.

4th of July Weekend
4th of July Weekend(KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with winds out of the west around 5-10 mph. Isolated showers are possible throughout the daytime hours. The best chance of rain Saturday will be in the morning.

Skies should clear Sunday with partly sunny skies through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 mph with high temperatures warming into the middle and lower 80s. Mainly dry conditions are expected on Sunday. Another round of showers will move into early Monday morning or late Sunday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Monday. We’re not looking at a washout on Monday, I think there will be periods of dry time to get outside to enjoy the holiday. The timing for storms looks to be in the morning and again during the afternoon/evening. We’ll keep a close eye on the timing for showers and storms for Monday and will have updates throughout the weekend!

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Scattered shower chances continue on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s. Isolated showers could linger into early Wednesday morning too. High temperatures for the first week of July will stay around the seasonal average in the middle and lower 80s.

Rochester - June Recap:

June Recap
June Recap(KTTC)

Looking Ahead to July:

July Outlook
July Outlook(KTTC)

The July monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for warmer than average temperatures and around seasonal amounts of precipitation. The first week of July looks to be near the seasonal averages, but temperatures are expected to warm throughout the month.

