Where to find COVID vaccines for infants and preschoolers

KTTC – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) have approved and recommended COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 4 years old.

“It’s a good step forward because now we can immunize sort of everybody on the planet if we needed to,” said Dr. Richard Kennedy, Mayo Clinic of Mayo Clinic vaccine research.

Some parents are excited and prepared to begin vaccinating their children with either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Moderna is a two-dose series and Pfizer is a three-dose series.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has a vaccine locator that lists health centers that are offering vaccine appointments for younger children.

People in Iowa can find locations at Vaccines.gov. Minnesotans can also use Vaccines.gov to find pharmacies that are offering the vaccines.

Mayo Clinic said it will begin giving out doses next month.

“Most Mayo Clinic sites will begin offering vaccine doses to all eligible patients in July when supply has been secured through state vaccine ordering systems. Patients eligible for the initial series of COVID-19 vaccine at Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System locations have been identified and will be contacted through Patient Online Services to schedule an appointment. When eligible, you are encouraged to get your children vaccinated as soon as possible and at the most convenient location,” said a Mayo spokesperson.

Editors note: The Minnesota state vaccine locator gave us conflicting information depending on which computer we accessed the site from. At one point we saw that Olmsted Medical Center was taking appointments for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 6 months to 4 years old, however on other computers that information did not come up.

