Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica

U.S. Marshals say 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been arrested at a hostel in Costa Rica. Armstrong is accused of fatally shooting professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson.(usmarshals.gov via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals Service said in a statement. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge, the agency said.

“The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau.

Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police on May 19 issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo.
FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo.(Courtesy Photo)

Authorities said Armstrong sold her vehicle May 13, then flew from Austin to Houston shortly after being questioned that day by authorities about Wilson’s death. She then flew to New York before using a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to San Jose, Costa Rica, on May 18, the service said.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native known as “Mo,” had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance video outside the home where Wilson was found shot to death.

