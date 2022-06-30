Strong thunderstorm chances today; a few storms may impact the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm, humid air continues to build into the region today ahead of a cold front that is moving in from the northwest making for a breezy, warm, and unsettled day in the area. We’ll have showers and some thunder in the area early in the afternoon with sunnier weather late in the day. A few isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop late in the afternoon as that cold front pushes into the area. A few of those late-day storms between 5:00 and 10:00 pm may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible in the area. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in the level two of five in severe risk in its daily outlook. We’ll also have occasional sunshine in the late afternoon between those storms with high temperatures in the mid-80s with a southwest breeze.

We'll have showers today with sunshine late in the day. Isolated thunderstorms will develop toward the evening with strong activity possible. (KTTC)

We'll have scattered showers, then isolated thunderstorms during the evening as a cold front moves through the area. Severe weather is possible later in the day. (KTTC)

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the strongest thunderstorms this evening. (KTTC)

After a few stray thunderstorms this evening, we’ll have clearing skies later in the night with overnight low temperatures in the low 60s and a light northwest breeze.

Drier, less humid air will settle into the region on Friday ahead of high pressure that will move in from Canada in the wake of today’s cold front. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout our Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s with light northwest winds.

There will be a slight chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with a few leftover, spotty showers and thunderstorms possible on Sunday, especially in the morning. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a hint of a southeast breeze.

There will be slight chances for thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday with a better chance of more widespread thunderstorms on Monday. (KTTC)

Rain chances will also impact our Independence Day as well, unfortunately. Expect a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon with more widespread thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. With occasional sunshine in the area, we’ll have high temperatures in the mid-80s with a slight south breeze.

We'll have showers in the area today with small chances over the weekend. Independence Day offers a better chance for showers and thunderstorms than the previous few days. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms next Tuesday morning with some sunshine in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

There will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms next Wednesday and again late next Thursday and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. After that, we’ll enjoy sunshine next Friday and the following weekend with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

There will be several chances for rain in the next week, but the two most widespread chances will be today and Monday. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.