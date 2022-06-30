Storms though 9 PM; Storm chances for the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was windy outside for our Thursday with gusts ranging between 18 and 35 miles per hour. Rochester saw the highest gusts today with a recorded wind gust of 35 miles per hour.

Today's Wind Gusts (KTTC)

Storm chances continue through this evening and into tonight with scattered storms possible. A cold front is situated to the west, with the lines of storms ahead of this front.

Storm Chances Tonight (KTTC)

Tonight’s low is 60 degrees. Storms will continue through the evening and into tonight. Partly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds between five and ten miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow’s high temperature will be 80 degrees. Sunny skies and nice conditions for Friday. Winds from the northwest between five and 15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Taking a look at the next seven days, more rain is expected on Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. Temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s through the next week.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.