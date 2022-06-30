Advertisement

Stewartville Summerfest 2022 underway

Image Credit: Stewartville Chamber
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a chance to get outside and celebrate the holiday weekend in Stewartville!

Stewartville Summerfest at Bear Cave Park is underway.

There are all sorts of fun events, like live music, art displays, and fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Gwen Ravenhorst with the Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce spoke with KTTC about some exciting new activities this year, including “Family Fun Day” Saturday. There will be volleyball and disc golf tournaments for all ages and abilities. There will also be a lip sync event.

“Our businesses and our city of Stewartville and our Chamber and the schools, we all collaborate to make this town a really good place to visit and to live. So, we might as well celebrate that!” Ravenhorst said.

You can review the schedule of Summerfest events here.

