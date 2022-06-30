Scattered thunderstorms today; sunshine with isolated storms will impact the area for the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm, humid air continues to build into the region today ahead of a cold front that is moving in from the northwest making for a breezy, warm, and unsettled day in the area. We’ll have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the area for the morning with a few isolated, sparse storms in the afternoon. A few of those late-day storms between 4:00 and 9:00 pm may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts possible in the area. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in the level two of five in severe risk in its daily outlook. We’ll also have occasional sunshine in the afternoon between those storms with high temperatures in the mid-80s. A southwest breeze will reach 25 to 30 miles per hour in the morning and then slowly subside in the afternoon.

After a few stay thunderstorms this evening, we’ll have clearing skies later in the night with overnight low temperatures in the low 60s and a light northwest breeze.

Drier, less humid air will settle into the region on Friday ahead of high pressure that will move in from Canada in the wake of today’s cold front. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout our Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s with light northwest winds.

There will be a slight chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with a few leftover, spotty showers and thunderstorms possible on Sunday, especially in the morning. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a hint of a southeast breeze.

Rain chances will also impact our Independence Day as well, unfortunately. Expect a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon with more widespread thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. With occasional sunshine in the area, we’ll have high temperatures in the mid-80s with a slight south breeze.

There will be a chance of scattered thunderstorms next Tuesday morning with some sunshine in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

There will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms next Wednesday and again late next Thursday and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. After that, we’ll enjoy sunshine next Friday and the following weekend with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

