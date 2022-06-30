RPD gives guidance on what to do if you spot a suspicious device

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday night, Rochester Police Department dealt with a suspicious package at the Olmsted County Government Center, but say it was not placed there with the intent to cause harm.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) said the woman who brought the device to the government center believed she was doing a public service by bringing the package to the government center. RPD said they believe the woman’s heart was in the right place, however, RPD said finding a suspicious package that has the appearance of an explosive device, should not be moved, let alone to a more densely populated area.

“Unlike what happened last night, let’s try not to wait hours and hours before you notify law enforcement of something potentially very dangerous. Try to get ahold of us as fast as you can, so that we can get out there and try to keep as many people safe as possible,” said Sgt. Steve Thompson with Rochester Police Department.

RPD advises staying 70-100 feet away from these suspicious packages and then notifying law enforcement immediately.

RPD says the investigation into this package is in its infancy stages.

