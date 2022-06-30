Advertisement

RPD gives guidance on what to do if you spot a suspicious device

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday night, Rochester Police Department dealt with a suspicious package at the Olmsted County Government Center, but say it was not placed there with the intent to cause harm.

Rochester Police Department (RPD) said the woman who brought the device to the government center believed she was doing a public service by bringing the package to the government center. RPD said they believe the woman’s heart was in the right place, however, RPD said finding a suspicious package that has the appearance of an explosive device, should not be moved, let alone to a more densely populated area.

“Unlike what happened last night, let’s try not to wait hours and hours before you notify law enforcement of something potentially very dangerous. Try to get ahold of us as fast as you can, so that we can get out there and try to keep as many people safe as possible,” said Sgt. Steve Thompson with Rochester Police Department.

RPD advises staying 70-100 feet away from these suspicious packages and then notifying law enforcement immediately.

RPD says the investigation into this package is in its infancy stages.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
magnifying glass
Lake City police looking for driver of van that struck child on bicycle
No injuries in Hayfield fire
No one hurt in assisted living fire

Latest News

Rochester
Rochester’s Ronald McDonald House continues annual s’mores roast for its summer camp
Rochester’s Ronald McDonald house has smores roast for its annual summer camp
After Tuesday night’s scare, RPD gives guidance on suspicious packages
Vaccines for younger children
Where to find COVID vaccines for infants and preschoolers