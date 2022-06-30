Advertisement

Rochester’s Ronald McDonald House continues annual s’mores roast for its summer camp

By Noah Caplan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s time for summer camp at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester. On Wednesday, the center had its annual campfire event. Kids, families, and volunteers gathered around a fire pit roasting marshmallows and making s’mores.

“When kids are here during the summer, they’re not back home getting to go to their normal, typical, summer camps, so we try to have something fun here to look forward to because every kid deserves to go to camp,” said Carmen Thumann, the family activity coordinator for the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald house camp lasts three days and includes games, artwork, and of course, food in the form of smores and pizza parties.

All of this gives the around 30 children who are staying there an opportunity to enjoy a summer camp experience.

