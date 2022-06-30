Rochester Police investigating robbery at Home Depot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery that reportedly happened at Home Depot Wednesday in Rochester.

According to RPD, a little before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a man walked up to pay for some items at the Home Depot.

He reportedly tried to use a credit card, but it was declined.

RPD said the man then told the cashier to open the register, which she did, but then closed it. Police said the man then took out a knife but did not open up the blade.

RPD said the man then grabbed his merchandise and went out the door. The merchandise included batteries, a towel hanger, a robe and $600 visa gift cards.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, around 300 pounds and between 20-30 years old.

He was reportedly wearing a bright green sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath and a dark colored neck gator over his face.

If you have any information on this, please contact Rochester Police.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.