Rochester Diversity Council hosts NARCAN training sessions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Watson Field in Rochester Thursday, the Diversity Council hosted two Narcan training sessions, which is a medication administered to stop an overdose.

“What we wanted to do was draw some attention to getting help for people, getting treatments in people’s hands,” said Heidi Wilkins, the community program director with the Rochester Diversity Council.

At the event, the Diversity Council also gave out overdose prevention kits, which included three doses of naloxone. Naloxone is another medication that can stop overdoses.

Wilkins says this event is honoring those in the Rochester community that have lost their lives to overdoses recently, many of whom are young adults.

We’re losing young people in Rochester, it’s not even talked about but we are losing people in Rochester,” said Wilkins. “So to have medication that can save a life, especially for young people, is incredibly important.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.