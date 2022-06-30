Advertisement

New RFD dispatch system uses community information to keep neighborhoods safe

Community connection
(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) is transitioning to a new dispatch system and is asking for the community’s help to make their neighbors a bit safer.

Starting today, RFD launched a new program called Community Connect. It’s a website where community members can log in and add information about their households emergency responders may want to know if they have to response to an emergency at your home.

You can add information like the number of people in your family, your garage and gate codes and even the location of any gas tanks or chemicals on your property.

Now, if you are experiencing an emergency, you should still call 911, but this way, emergency responders will already have important information before they’ve even arrived on the scene.

“When we respond to an emergency, more than likely we’ve never been to that address if it’s a residential home, we’ve probably never been to that address. We don’t know what it looks like. We don’t know what to expect. The more we can paint that picture in our head in route to that emergency, the more prepared we are,” RFD Fire Captain Ben Davis said.

RFD says Community Connect is a free and secure service.

