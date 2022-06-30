KIDS WITH COURAGE: Abby Fick

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is honored to introduce viewers monthly to some of the youngest among us, facing the unthinkable with bravery and optimism. In our 22nd “Kids With Courage” segment, Caitlin Alexander introduces us to 15-year-old Abby Fick.

At the core of Abby’s journey, is family.

Abby Fick and family (KTTC)

“I like riding four wheelers, fishing,” she told KTTC.

The Fick family lives on a farm in Lake City.

On the day KTTC met with them, they made the trip into Rochester together.

Abby was in town for something special.

“An arm prosthetic, and it’s electric,” she said.

It was an optimistic appointment, but there had been many hard days leading up to that point. Each one is a part of her journey.

The family’s world got turned upside down last October.

Before that, Abby was an active farm girl. She was sporty too, playing softball and basketball.

Her parents recall she experienced tingling and numbness in her left arm last spring.

After tests, doctors confirmed Abby had a malignant peripheral nerve sheath cancerous tumor affecting her spine last fall.

She began chemotherapy right away.

“Come to find out there was no shrinkage,” said her mother, Tara.

Doctors presented Abby with a difficult choice.

It was one that she accepted, although it would mean a massive life change.

“I don’t really know, just sad I guess,” Abby recalled.

She underwent two operations last December: one to remove the tumor in her spine and the second to amputate her left arm.

It was hard to know how she would react to her new reality.

“It has not gotten her down at all. If anything, she’s gotten a little bit more spunk,” Tara said with a smile.

Abby Fick feeding a calf post amputation (KTTC)

Fast forward to 2022, Abby visited Limb Lab in downtown Rochester.

“We are working on an externally powered prosthesis for her,” explained Board Eligible Orthotist Prosthetist Kate Steele.

A prosthetic will allow Abby to grasp things, prevent her from overworking her right side, and more.

“Next year when I’m a freshman, I’m going to try basketball again,” Abby said.

It’s clear our Kid With Courage’s journey is just beginning.

“She’s always going to find a way,” Tara said.

If you know a Kid With Courage Caitlin should know about, email her at kidswithcourage@kttc.com.

UPDATE: Since the time KTTC filmed this news story, Abby has been living with her new prosthetic. Her family says she is doing great!

