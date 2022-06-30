Advertisement

How to safely celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks

Celebrating with fireworks this weekend? Be sure to follow these safety tips! (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Fourth of July holiday begins this weekend, and many families are planning big celebrations.

Fireworks are always exciting on this holiday, but while the majestic explosions are captivating to watch, it is important to remember they come with a risk.

“Respect them. They’re explosives. They’re dangerous,” said Alex Hoehn-Saric, chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Hoehn-Saric says the Fourth of July holiday is one of the most dangerous times of the year. Last year, there were around 11,500 emergency room visits from fireworks-related injuries.

The injuries are everything from burns to concussions. Some injuries result in death.

“We really see most of our injuries around this time,” he said.

It’s not just fireworks that can cause injuries. Sparklers can be just as dangerous.

“Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees, so it’s like having a blowtorch in your hand,” Hoehn-Saric said.

If you are going to set off your own fireworks, officials recommend the following tips:

  • Make sure it is legal to set them off in your area.
  • Light only one firework at a time.
  • Keep them away from any body parts and from other people.
  • Do not try to re-light a faulty firework.
  • Keep water handy to put out any flames.
  • Don’t ever handle fireworks while impaired.
  • Always monitor your children, and never let them handle fireworks.
  • If you do happen to get a serious burn, seek medical attention immediately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center
Home Depot Robbery
Rochester Police investigating robbery at Home Depot
Abby Fick
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Abby Fick
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive
A father in Georgia said his 26-year-old daughter, A’Ryshanae McTear, was killed on her birthday.
‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a...
93-year-old homeowner ‘justified’ in shooting intruder, authorities say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court during a time...
SCOTUS swears in Ketanji Brown Jackson