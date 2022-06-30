Advertisement

Former Austin Packer to Play in NBA Summer League

Both Gach will play for the Orlando Magic.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Austin Packer, Both Gach, will play in the NBA 2K23 Summer League for the Orlando Magic. Gach is one of 17 players on the roster, which includes No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.

Gach played four seasons of college basketball. Three were as a member of the Utah Utes, while one was at the University of Minnesota. Gach averaged 8.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in his college career.

Before he played in college, Gach was a star for Kris Fadness and the Austin Packers. As a junior, Gach led the Packers to a 29-3 record and the Class AAA Championship game. Gach spent his senior year of high school in Arizona. Now, he looks to find a way to stick around at the highest level of professional basketball.

The NBA 2K23 Summer League is scheduled to start on July 7 in Las Vegas.

