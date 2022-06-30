Decorah pilot not hurt in ultralight plane crash
Published: Jun. 30, 2022
NEAR DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, an ultralight plane crashed east of Decorah around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Old Stage Road and Glenville Road.
The pilot, 43-year-old Thomas Wandling, said he was attempting to take flight out of his pasture but clipped a barbed wire fence. That sent his plane into a powerline and caused him to crash.
According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, some nearby residents did lose power.
The plane had about $6500 in damage.
