Decorah pilot not hurt in ultralight plane crash

NEAR DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) – According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, an ultralight plane crashed east of Decorah around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Old Stage Road and Glenville Road.

The pilot, 43-year-old Thomas Wandling, said he was attempting to take flight out of his pasture but clipped a barbed wire fence. That sent his plane into a powerline and caused him to crash.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, some nearby residents did lose power.

The plane had about $6500 in damage.

