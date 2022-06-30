Advertisement

‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for young passenger who lost tooth on flight

A commercial pilot helped a young passenger when she lost her tooth on a flight.
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A commercial airline pilot helped a tiny passenger whose tooth went missing on a recent flight back to the United States.

Lena and her family were traveling home from Norway to Lexington, South Carolina, when she fell asleep on her last flight to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. When she woke up, she was missing a tooth, lost somewhere on the airplane.

Lena lost her tooth while on a flight from Norway to South Carolina.
Lena lost her tooth while on a flight from Norway to South Carolina.(Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport)

“It’s not uncommon to hear about items lost at the airport, but a lost tooth is a new one for us,” an airport official said.

Lena’s mom Lauren said they tried going back to the plane to look for the tooth but, with it being 2 a.m., security was closed.

The flight crew noticed an upset Lena trying to go back through security and wanted to help her out, according to WHNS.

Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy
Captain' Josh's note to the tooth fairy(GSP)

Very concerned that the tooth fairy would not show up, United Airlines Captain Josh wrote a special note on behalf of Lena. It read:

“Dear Tooth Fairy,

Lena had a tooth fall out on her flight to Greenville, please take this note in place of her tooth.

Captain Josh”

Lauren later said the tooth fairy did make a visit, thanks to the help of Captain Josh.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

