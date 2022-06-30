Advertisement

Chocolate factory in Belgium shut after salmonella infection

Chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world is produced at the Barry Callebaut factory...
Chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world is produced at the Barry Callebaut factory in Belgium.(SKopp / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) — A huge Belgian chocolate factory has halted production after detecting salmonella in a batch of chocolates.

The Barry Callebaut company said Thursday that its plant in Wieze – which it says is the world’s largest chocolate factory – shut down all production lines as a precaution while the contamination is investigated.

Barry Callebaut produces chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world.

The salmonella was detected Monday, and all chocolate products made at the plant were placed on hold pending investigation, the company said. It identified lecithin, an emulsifier routinely used in making chocolates, as the source of the contamination.

The company said it informed Belgian food safety authorities and is contacting customers who might have contaminated products in their possession.

It is unclear whether any consumers have reported being sickened by the chocolates.

Earlier this year, at least 200 reported cases of salmonella were believed linked to chocolate Easter eggs made in another Belgian plant operated by Italian company Ferrero.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
magnifying glass
Lake City police looking for driver of van that struck child on bicycle
No injuries in Hayfield fire
No one hurt in assisted living fire

Latest News

Charlotte gas prices saw a second straight week of declines.
Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a high 6.3%
A North Carolina couple is in jail and has been charged with the death of their child.
Parents charged in death of infant child
Hansika Daggolu, an incoming junior at Mission San Jose High School, poses in San Francisco,...
New late start law in California aims to make school less of a yawn
With laws varying from state to state after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, there...
Arizona, Louisiana among states grappling over abortion bans
A North Carolina couple is in jail and has been charged with the death of their child.
Parents charged in death of 2-month-old child