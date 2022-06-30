Advertisement

8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week

Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.(GOLFX via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) - Police say there are no signs of foul play in the case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing in northern Germany.

The boy disappeared on June 17 in the town of Oldenburg.

Search parties spent days looking for him until somebody heard whimpering from beneath a manhole cover about 330 yards from the boy’s home on June 25.

Rescuers found the boy naked, chilled and dehydrated inside the sewer, but otherwise unharmed.

Oldenburg police said Tuesday that their investigation concluded the boy likely climbed into a drain near his home and then lost inside the narrow tunnels.

The boy is still in the hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center
Home Depot Robbery
Rochester Police investigating robbery at Home Depot
Abby Fick
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Abby Fick
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

A father in Georgia said his 26-year-old daughter, A’Ryshanae McTear, was killed on her birthday.
‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a...
93-year-old homeowner ‘justified’ in shooting intruder, authorities say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court during a time...
SCOTUS swears in Ketanji Brown Jackson
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024