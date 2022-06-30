Advertisement

12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just...
The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.(Boggy via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW FREEDOM, Penn. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool at a summer camp in Pennsylvania, according to the York County Coroner.

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, the boy was part of a youth group that had been at the Summit Grove Campground.

The coroner did not release further info, but said next of kin was notified.

