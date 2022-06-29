Advertisement

Windy and warm tonight; Isolated storms possible throughout the day tomorrow

Lows tonight will drop only into the mid-70s with the winds from today sticking around overnight
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A warm front that is currently situated to our west will move through later this evening keeping our temperatures warm for the overnight hours.

Today's High Temperatures
Today's High Temperatures(KTTC)

Along with the warm front to the west, gusty conditions will continue through tonight and into tomorrow, keeping temperatures warm tonight. Sustained winds tonight will reach about 23 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour are expected.

Tonight's Wind Forecast
Tonight's Wind Forecast(KTTC)

Due to the warm front and the winds expected tonight, temperatures will only drop into the 70s overnight. Winds tonight will be from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour, gusting up to 35 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow’s high will be 86 degrees and the gusty conditions from overnight will stick around with gusts up to 35 miles per hour expected. Isolated storms are expected off and on tomorrow ending in the evening.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Looking at the next 7-days, temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s with isolated storm chances expected on the Fourth of July and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. By next Wednesday, we will dry out with a high of 81.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

