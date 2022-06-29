Windy and warm tonight; Isolated storms possible throughout the day tomorrow

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A warm front that is currently situated to our west will move through later this evening keeping our temperatures warm for the overnight hours.

Today's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Along with the warm front to the west, gusty conditions will continue through tonight and into tomorrow, keeping temperatures warm tonight. Sustained winds tonight will reach about 23 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour are expected.

Tonight's Wind Forecast (KTTC)

Due to the warm front and the winds expected tonight, temperatures will only drop into the 70s overnight. Winds tonight will be from the south between 15 and 20 miles per hour, gusting up to 35 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow’s high will be 86 degrees and the gusty conditions from overnight will stick around with gusts up to 35 miles per hour expected. Isolated storms are expected off and on tomorrow ending in the evening.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Looking at the next 7-days, temperatures will remain in the low to mid-80s with isolated storm chances expected on the Fourth of July and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. By next Wednesday, we will dry out with a high of 81.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

