Warm, pleasant sunshine today; thunderstorm chances Thursday and for Independence Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright, warm, and pleasant day ahead of us today as a warm front pushes northward into the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have mostly sunny skies throughout our Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. South winds will pick up a bit in the afternoon with gusts reaching 25 miles per hour.

Cloud cover will slowly increase late tonight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms well after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s with a strong, gusty southwest breeze reaching 35 miles per hour at times.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible during the morning hours on Thursday before a line of more robust thunderstorm activity fires up along an approaching cold front in the late afternoon. Strong to severe storms will be possible late in the day with large hail and damaging winds gusts as the primary concerns. Our entire area will be in the level one out of five in the daily Storm Prediction Center outlook. The most likely timing for those strong storms tomorrow will be 3:00 to 7:00 PM. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with strong southwest winds occasionally reaching 35 miles per hour.

Cooler air will settle into the region on Friday in the wake of Thursday evening’s cold front, setting the stage for a pleasant start to our holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies Friday with high temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight northwest breeze.

After a bright and sunny Saturday that will feature high temperatures in the low 80s, there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. We’ll have high temperatures in the low 80s for both days.

Independence Day will start out bright and sunny, but scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop late in the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

High temperatures next week will be in the seasonably warm low and mid-80s with small rain chances returning next Thursday.

