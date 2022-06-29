Advertisement

UFC star charged in shooting sues man over alleged molesting

FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight...
FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is now suing the man and his family, who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, in February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup carrying the man through busy streets.(Source: San Jose Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cain Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is suing the man and his family, who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, in February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup truck carrying the man through busy streets.

His criminal trial is pending.

Velasquez claims in the civil lawsuit that the man he’s accused of targeting had sexually molested Velasquez’s son while the boy was attending the day care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
magnifying glass
Lake City police looking for driver of van that struck child on bicycle
No injuries in Hayfield fire
No one hurt in assisted living fire

Latest News

Charlotte gas prices saw a second straight week of declines.
Key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed remains a high 6.3%
A North Carolina couple is in jail and has been charged with the death of their child.
Parents charged in death of infant child
Hansika Daggolu, an incoming junior at Mission San Jose High School, poses in San Francisco,...
New late start law in California aims to make school less of a yawn
With laws varying from state to state after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, there...
Arizona, Louisiana among states grappling over abortion bans
A North Carolina couple is in jail and has been charged with the death of their child.
Parents charged in death of 2-month-old child