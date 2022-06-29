Advertisement

Suspect in execution-style New Orleans killing, officer shooting captured in Tennessee

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to Tennessee where he allegedly shot an Erin Police Officer during a traffic stop.(NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - A man suspected in a killing in New Orleans has been captured by authorities in Tennessee, officials said.

The City of Erin posted to Facebook a photograph of B.J. Brown, 32, being pinned to the hood of a vehicle early Wednesday as he was taken into custody. Brown was wanted in two states, accused of the execution-style murder of Cassandra Jones in New Orleans on Monday morning and in the shooting a Tennessee police officer who pulled his vehicle over in that state about 12 hours later.

“Words cannot express the gratitude we feel this morning for all of the support from surrounding agencies, our community and especially our own City of Erin Department!” the city said in a subsequent social media post. “We are thankful to each and every one! No other details will be released at this time.”

Tennessee authorities said Brown abandoned his vehicle after shooting the officer during the traffic stop Monday night and ran into a heavily wooded area about 65 miles west of Nashville.

Jones was killed just before 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Iberville Housing Development.

Phone video of the killing was captured from a nearby apartment window and widely shared on social media. It shows a man who appears to be armed with a semiautomatic rifle walk up to Jones and shoot her.

Jones had filed paperwork on a temporary restraining order against Brown in May after she claimed he had been violent multiple times, but it was never finalized.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an officer was making a traffic stop in the city of Erin, 65 miles west of Nashville, around 9 p.m. Monday. Erin Police Chief Mark Moore says Brown pulled over and got out of his vehicle before shooting into the officer’s car, striking him.

Officer Darrell Tiebor fired back before Brown ran into the woods, police said. Tiebor was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center
Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene

Latest News

FILE - A woman pays her respects to the victims of the Islamic State terrorist attacks, outside...
Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder
The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners has suspended a doctor's medical license after a...
Suspended: Doctor accused of sexual misconduct, overprescribing medications, officials say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires
Knowledge Beginnings lemonade and popcorn stand
Rochester child care center hosts lemonade and popcorn stand to help fight homelessness
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case