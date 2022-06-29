Silver Lake Pool to open Thursday after vandalism delay

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department announced Wednesday that Silver Lake Pool will open on June 30, 2022.

The pool’s opening date had to be pushed back after the main drain cover was destroyed by vandalism earlier this summer. The drain has been replaced and the pool is ready to welcome the community.

“We thank the community for their patience as we waited for and then installed this important piece of pool equipment, and we look forward to opening Silver Lake Pool for all to enjoy,” Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt said.

Daily Fees for Pools:

First Youth (2-17) - Free

Additional Youth in Group (2-17) - $2.00

Adult (18+) - $3.00

Under Age 2 - FREE

Silver Lake Pool - (840 7th Street SE) Silver Lake Pool hours for open swimming will be 12:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will be open through August 14, 2022. Lifeguards are on duty at the pool during open swim hours.

Soldiers Field Pool - (244 Soldiers Field Drive SW) Soldiers Field Pool hours for open swimming will be 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. seven days a week. It will close for the season on August 28, 2022. Lifeguards are on duty at the pool during open swim hours

Both Silver Lake Pool and Soldiers Field Pool will also be open on July 4, 2022 from 12:00-5:00 p.m.

More information and updates can be found here.

