Rochester Public Schools hold job fair

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools held a job fair Wednesday in hopes of recruiting new employees to work for the district.

It took place in the Edison Building located at 615 7th St SW from 1:30-5 p.m.

The school district is looking for employees in several different areas including teachers, and educators in specialty areas like business, German and information technology.

The district is also looking for Licensed School Nurses and Speech language pathologists.

Other job openings include support professionals, student nutrition services and maintenance positions.

If you missed the job fair today, you can find more information on Rochester Public Schools careers on its website.

