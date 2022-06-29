Rochester child care center hosts lemonade and popcorn stand to help fight homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester childcare center is giving back to help fight homelessness in the community.

Knowledge Beginnings in Rochester hosted it’s annual popcorn and lemonade stand Wednesday.

Community members were able to purchase cups of lemonade for $.25 and bags of popcorn for $.50.

All of the proceeds go to a local charity of their choice. This year, Knowledge Beginnings chose the “The Landing” homeless shelter to receive the funds.

School leaders say the stand is a good way for the students to learn how they can directly help their community.

“Just realizing that even as kids, there’s ways that you can help out whether it be Paws & Claws that we’ve helped before. Running Start For School we’ve done in the past, and that helps kids that they go to school with even. I just love the way that they think about others,” Knowledge Beginnings School Age Teacher Jenny Landon said.

In total, the childcare center raised $944.62 for The Landing.

