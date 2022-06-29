No one hurt in assisted living fire

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hayfield Fire Department responded to a fire at Crest View Villa Tuesday night. The villa is an assisted living facility.

Authorities on scene say no one was hurt and the fire was contained to one wing of the complex.

Crest View is part of the Field Crest Care Center.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for the latest information.

