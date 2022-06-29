Miracle League will start season thanks to community support

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Miracle League in Rochester will be able to start its season next month thanks to the help of the community.

The Miracle League is a baseball organization designed for people with special abilities of all ages.

The league plays at Miracle Field in Rochester. It was first constructed in 2006, and it’s part of the Watson Sports Complex on 1000 Essex Pkwy Northwest.

It’s a baseball field that’s not made up of grass and dirt, but rather, a barrier-free, smooth, hard surface so players in wheelchairs and other special abilities can run and play ball safely without tripping.

Over the years, the field has seen wear and tear and it became unsafe to play on, and needed to be resurfaced with a with a durable, rubberized material.

Now, the players will be able to start their season on July 11 because the league raised enough funds and the field has been resurfaced. It’s raised 60% of its $200,000 goal.

“We can’t thank the community enough,” Miracle League President Laurie Brownell said.

The league this year will have 14 teams.

“The athletes haven’t really seen the field yet,” Brownell said. “So, they are going to be excited to get out here and try the soft spongey surface. “It looks great, it pops for sure.”

She said they still need to fix the fences because they are too high off the ground, and the balls roll under them, creating a hazard. The nets also still need to be fixed.

“We are still taking donations,” she said. “We are hoping the whole outfield will be filled with donor signs.”

She said the board is also looking into making the playground next to the field accessible to all. She said they are in very early planning stages of the project.

For more information or do donate, visit the Miracle League website.

