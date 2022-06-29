The latest on abortion laws in Iowa, Minnesota, and their border states

(KTTC) – Last week’s Supreme Court decision gave way to confusion and change across the nation. In the Upper Midwest, trigger laws in Wisconsin and South Dakota outlawed abortions, though Wisconsin’s governor and attorney general are taking action against that ban.

“If any physician is arrested and tried and about to enter jail for one to six years, doing the same thing they have done for the last 50 years, that’s wrong, clemency will be on the table,” said Governor Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin).

In Minnesota, abortion will remain legal, and per Governor Tim Walz’s (DFL-Minnesota) latest executive order, legal protections will also be granted to those traveling to Minnesota for an abortion.

“Executive order requires state agencies to work together to find opportunities to protect Minnesotans providing or seeking abortions,” Walz said.

With North Dakota soon joining Wisconsin and South Dakota in outlawing abortions, the only border state to Minnesota that will not have an abortion ban is Iowa, but that could change soon.

In an announcement from her office Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made two announcements: first asking the state’s supreme court to rehear a court case that deemed Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law as unconstitutional. The second action: revisit that fetal heartbeat law, which was signed into law by Reynolds in 2018 but was deemed unconstitutional.

That law established that abortions are illegal after six weeks, generally when a heartbeat is first detected.

“Now is the time for us to stand up and continue the fight to protect the unborn,” said Governor Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa).

