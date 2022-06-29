Advertisement

Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center

Authorities said the device was moved to a safe location
Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large law enforcement scene developed Tuesday evening outside the Olmsted County Government Center after a woman dropped off a suspicious device.

Authorities said a man brought the device to the woman after finding it on a bike trail in southwest Rochester. She told investigators she thought she was “performing a public service” by bringing it to the government center. Officers said the best thing she could have done was leave it where it was found and call police.

Bomb dogs were brought in to inspect the device. The device was described as being wrapped in black electrical tape and stuffed into a shoe. Law enforcement officers were able to move the device to an secure location. A bomb squad from St. Paul will come pick it up.

A large section of property was taped off as part of the response. KTTC crews observed the Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and Rochester Fire Department on the scene shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Officers said the woman was detained but not arrested.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene

Latest News

Knowledge Beginnings lemonade and popcorn stand
Rochester child care center hosts lemonade and popcorn stand to help fight homelessness
Silver Lake Pool
Silver Lake Pool to open Thursday after vandalism delay
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
magnifying glass
Lake City police looking for driver of van that struck child on bicycle