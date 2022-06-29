Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large law enforcement scene developed Tuesday evening outside the Olmsted County Government Center after a woman dropped off a suspicious device.

Authorities said a man brought the device to the woman after finding it on a bike trail in southwest Rochester. She told investigators she thought she was “performing a public service” by bringing it to the government center. Officers said the best thing she could have done was leave it where it was found and call police.

Bomb dogs were brought in to inspect the device. The device was described as being wrapped in black electrical tape and stuffed into a shoe. Law enforcement officers were able to move the device to an secure location. A bomb squad from St. Paul will come pick it up.

A large section of property was taped off as part of the response. KTTC crews observed the Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and Rochester Fire Department on the scene shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Law enforcement has the Olmsted County Government Center blocked off. We’re on the scene waiting to get details. @KTTCTV pic.twitter.com/g1gDPQXetu — KaMaria B. (@KamOnCam_) June 29, 2022

Officers said the woman was detained but not arrested.

