Advertisement

Lake City police looking for driver of van that struck child on bicycle

magnifying glass
magnifying glass(WNDU)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck a child on a bicycle.

According to Lake City Police Department Facebook page, it happened Tuesday at Lakewood Ave. and 8th St. as the vehicle was turning from 8th St. onto Lakewood.

The child was not seriously hurt but was knocked off their bicycle. The driver stopped to make sure the child was okay, but then drove away before being identified.

Police describe the driver as a female with gray hair driving a vehicle described as a maroon minivan, possibly Dodge, or similarly configured vehicle, with a Minnesota license plate.

Lake City Police Department included the following picture as reference but it is not the actual vehicle.

Mini van reference
Mini van reference(Lake City Police Department)

If you have information on this vehicle or driver, call the Lake City Police Department and ask to speak with the officer on duty.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center
Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene

Latest News

Knowledge Beginnings lemonade and popcorn stand
Rochester child care center hosts lemonade and popcorn stand to help fight homelessness
Silver Lake Pool
Silver Lake Pool to open Thursday after vandalism delay
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home