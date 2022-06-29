Lake City police looking for driver of van that struck child on bicycle

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck a child on a bicycle.

According to Lake City Police Department Facebook page, it happened Tuesday at Lakewood Ave. and 8th St. as the vehicle was turning from 8th St. onto Lakewood.

The child was not seriously hurt but was knocked off their bicycle. The driver stopped to make sure the child was okay, but then drove away before being identified.

Police describe the driver as a female with gray hair driving a vehicle described as a maroon minivan, possibly Dodge, or similarly configured vehicle, with a Minnesota license plate.

Lake City Police Department included the following picture as reference but it is not the actual vehicle.

Mini van reference (Lake City Police Department)

If you have information on this vehicle or driver, call the Lake City Police Department and ask to speak with the officer on duty.

