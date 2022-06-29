Advertisement

Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car

By Justina Latimer and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - First responders in Tennessee rescued a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.

Police responded to a call for a welfare check on the evening of June 13 after a woman in a Kroger parking lot said she saw a woman acting strangely.

“Your stomach drops because you don’t know how the outcome is going to be,” firefighter Tyson Donaldson said.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Alexandria Lee standing outside a locked SUV swaying to keep her balance.

When he arrived on the scene, Donaldson said he got out of the truck and walked over to the police officers. They told him there might be a baby in the back seat of the car.

The car windows were tinted and the weather was extremely hot, so they wasted no time and smashed the windows to get in, WSMV reported.

“You could feel the heat coming out of the car,” engineer Marc Cartwright said. “When we broke the window and got the back door open, we immediately got the baby out of the car seat. It was very hot to the touch, sweaty, almost lifeless.”

As the men worked to cool the baby, an off-duty nurse came over to help.

“He had on a little onesie. We took that off and actually dipped the onesie in ice water,” fire captain Tim Lampitt said.

Police said they found a half-empty bottle of tequila in the car and arrested Lee. As for the baby, the firefighters’ quick actions saved his life.

“It’s the reason we do the job. We might have 10 bad outcomes, but the one makes it worth it.,” Donaldson said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center
Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene

Latest News

FILE - A woman pays her respects to the victims of the Islamic State terrorist attacks, outside...
Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder
The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners has suspended a doctor's medical license after a...
Suspended: Doctor accused of sexual misconduct, overprescribing medications, officials say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires
Knowledge Beginnings lemonade and popcorn stand
Rochester child care center hosts lemonade and popcorn stand to help fight homelessness
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case