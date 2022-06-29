Advertisement

Downed trees, power lines in Rochester

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms made their way through Rochester late Tuesday afternoon. Downed trees and power lines could be found throughout the area.

A big tree was down in northwest Rochester on 3rd Street NW between 4th and 5th Avenues. Branches scattered many streets near downtown.

No injuries have been reported, but nearly 3,000 people were without power as of 7 p.m.

If you have any storm damage photos, feel free to send them our way. Submit Here.

