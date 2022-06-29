Cloquet Police search for attempted sexual assault suspect

CLOQUET, MN. (KBJR) - Cloquet Police are searching for the suspect of an attempted sexual assault.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Carlton Avenue West for an attempted sexual assault just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A 69-year-old woman said a man approached her while walking, had a weapon, and demanded a sexual act.

Police say the suspect ran away after his failed attempts and left behind a bicycle.

Multiple agencies searched in the nearby woods but could not find him.

No arrests have been made.

The bicycle was determined to have been stolen from Pinehurst Park in Cloquet.

It is being tested for DNA evidence.

Authorities are asking anyone who lives along the route from Pinehurst Park to Carlton Avenue West to review their home surveillance video for anyone matching the suspect’s description between 3 and 4 p.m.

He is described as between 5′4″ and 5′5″ tall, skinny build, in his mid-20s, and Native American.

Police say he was wearing all black clothing, a ballcap, and has a thin mustache.

If you have footage of the suspect, contact the Cloquet Police Department.

You can reach them by calling 911, emailing records@cloquetmn.gov, or messaging them on social media.

If you see anything suspicious, call 911.

Authorities do not know if this was a targeted or random incident.

