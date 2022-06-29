Advertisement

Cloquet Police search for attempted sexual assault suspect

Cloquet Police: Transaction issues reported with Ford Chrysler, information wanted
Cloquet Police: Transaction issues reported with Ford Chrysler, information wanted(KBJR)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN. (KBJR) - Cloquet Police are searching for the suspect of an attempted sexual assault.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Carlton Avenue West for an attempted sexual assault just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A 69-year-old woman said a man approached her while walking, had a weapon, and demanded a sexual act.

Police say the suspect ran away after his failed attempts and left behind a bicycle.

Multiple agencies searched in the nearby woods but could not find him.

No arrests have been made.

The bicycle was determined to have been stolen from Pinehurst Park in Cloquet.

It is being tested for DNA evidence.

Authorities are asking anyone who lives along the route from Pinehurst Park to Carlton Avenue West to review their home surveillance video for anyone matching the suspect’s description between 3 and 4 p.m.

He is described as between 5′4″ and 5′5″ tall, skinny build, in his mid-20s, and Native American.

Police say he was wearing all black clothing, a ballcap, and has a thin mustache.

If you have footage of the suspect, contact the Cloquet Police Department.

You can reach them by calling 911, emailing records@cloquetmn.gov, or messaging them on social media.

If you see anything suspicious, call 911.

Authorities do not know if this was a targeted or random incident.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center
Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene

Latest News

Knowledge Beginnings lemonade and popcorn stand
Rochester child care center hosts lemonade and popcorn stand to help fight homelessness
Silver Lake Pool
Silver Lake Pool to open Thursday after vandalism delay
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
magnifying glass
Lake City police looking for driver of van that struck child on bicycle