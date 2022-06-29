Advertisement

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has reportedly been hospitalized.(POOL, CNN via CNN Newosurce)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Travis Barker has been hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

According to TMZ, the drummer for Blink-182 was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the 46-year-old tweeted the phrase “God save me,” which is also the title of a song by his friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, also asked her Instagram followers to pray for her father.

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian, who married Barker last month in Italy, was on hand with him when he was taken to the hospital.

There has been no statement from their representatives at this time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large law enforcement presence outside Olmsted County Government Center
Suspicious device found outside Olmsted County Govt. Center
Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene

Latest News

FILE - A woman pays her respects to the victims of the Islamic State terrorist attacks, outside...
Lone surviving attacker in Paris massacre guilty of murder
The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners has suspended a doctor's medical license after a...
Suspended: Doctor accused of sexual misconduct, overprescribing medications, officials say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Jackson to be sworn in as Breyer retires
Knowledge Beginnings lemonade and popcorn stand
Rochester child care center hosts lemonade and popcorn stand to help fight homelessness
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case