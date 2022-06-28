Thunderstorms possible today; additional storms may impact the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weather is looking a bit more unsettled today as a cold front approaches from the northwest, bringing the chance for some showers and thunderstorms to the area. Expect occasional sunshine this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms late in the day and during the evening as that front edges its way through the Upper Mississippi Valley.

We'll have sunshine throughout much of the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms possible between 4:00 and 9:00. (KTTC)

Some of those thunderstorms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong wind gusts possible. The current level of risk from the Storm Prediction Center is one out of five and it’s mainly from areas around Rochester and Austin. Locations to the east have been elevated to the level two risk. The timing for those storms looks to be from 4:00 to 9:00 today. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight southwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

There will be chances for late afternoon thunderstorms along a cold front today. (KTTC)

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible in the strongest storms this afternoon and evening, especially from Rochester to the east. (KTTC)

After a clear and cool night behind the cold front, we’ll have plenty of sunshine on Wednesday under high pressure. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a south breeze developing in the afternoon that will reach 20 miles per hour.

A cold front from the northwest Thursday will serve as the focus of more thunderstorm chances in the area. Expect sparse showers in the morning and then more widespread thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon to early evening. A few of those late-day storms may once again produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. With some breaks of sunshine in the area between showers, our high temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a gusty southwest breeze.

There will be several chances for rain. Some chances greater than others. (KTTC)

A few of Thursday's afternoon thunderstorms may produce large hail and damaging winds gusts. (KTTC)

After a bright and pleasant Friday with high temperatures near 80 degrees, we’ll have a sunny Saturday with afternoon readings in the low 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Sunday with otherwise sunny skies in the area and highs will be in the low 80s.

Independence Day next Monday is looking increasingly unsettled with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the area during the day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

There will be chances of thunderstorms Thursday and again on Independence Day. A slight chance of storms exists on Friday morning and Sunday. (KTTC)

We’ll have sunshine next Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-80s and it looks like we’ll experience readings in that range for the remainder of next week.

High temps will be in the 80s for the vast majority of the next ten days. (KTTC)

