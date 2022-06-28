Scattered strong storms Tuesday evening; Another storm chance on Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated to scattered strong and severe thunderstorms are possible from 5-9 p.m. tonight. Areas in the “Severe Thunderstorm Watch” will have the highest potential for strong storms.

Severe watch (KTTC)

The watch is in effect for areas along and the east of Hwy-52. The main threat of strong storms should stay to the east of the Mississippi River.

Severe threats (KTTC)

Large hail will be the primary threat with these isolated storms. Strong gusty winds will be possible but does not appear to be the main threat this evening. Hail sizes could reach over a quarter size.

Forecast tonight (KTTC)

Storms will end around 7-8 p.m. will clearing skies settling in overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds out of the west around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday's forecast (KTTC)

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with high temperatures returning to the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the around 10-15 mph with some gusts reaching near 30-35 mph during the evening.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Another round of isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. Dry conditions will settle in for Friday through Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. Right now, I do have an isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm on the 4th of July. We’ll keep an eye on that throughout the week!

Nick

