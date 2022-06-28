Advertisement

Scattered strong storms Tuesday evening; Another storm chance on Thursday

Isolated severe threat Tuesday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated to scattered strong and severe thunderstorms are possible from 5-9 p.m. tonight. Areas in the “Severe Thunderstorm Watch” will have the highest potential for strong storms.

Severe watch
Severe watch(KTTC)

The watch is in effect for areas along and the east of Hwy-52. The main threat of strong storms should stay to the east of the Mississippi River.

Severe threats
Severe threats(KTTC)

Large hail will be the primary threat with these isolated storms. Strong gusty winds will be possible but does not appear to be the main threat this evening. Hail sizes could reach over a quarter size.

Forecast tonight
Forecast tonight(KTTC)

Storms will end around 7-8 p.m. will clearing skies settling in overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds out of the west around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday's forecast
Wednesday's forecast(KTTC)

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with high temperatures returning to the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the around 10-15 mph with some gusts reaching near 30-35 mph during the evening.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Another round of isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday. Dry conditions will settle in for Friday through Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. Right now, I do have an isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm on the 4th of July. We’ll keep an eye on that throughout the week!

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Belle an four year old English Setter
Pine Island dog wins big at Westminster Dog Show
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News...
Thunderstorms possible today; additional storms may impact the holiday weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News...
Scattered storms today; smaller chances Thursday and for the holiday weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather
Weather Timeline
Isolated storm chances Tuesday; Mild the rest of the week