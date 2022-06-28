Scattered storms today; smaller chances Thursday and for the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weather is looking a bit more unsettled today as a cold front approaches from the northwest, bringing the chance for some showers and thunderstorms to the area. Expect isolated showers and perhaps a stray rumble of thunder or two in the morning hours with another round of thunderstorms in the afternoon as that front edges its way through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Some of those afternoon thunderstorms may become strong to severe with large hail and strong wind gusts possible. The current level of risk from the Storm Prediction Center is one out of five and it’s mainly from areas around Rochester and Austin and for points to the east. The timing for those storms looks to be from 3:00 to 7:00 today. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a slight southwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

We'll have a few isolated showers in the area this morning with scattered storms likely in the mid-afternoon to early evening. (KTTC)

There will be a chance for a few strong storms this afternoon. (KTTC)

We'll have some isolated showers in the area this morning with scattered storms likely in the afternoon along a cold front. (KTTC)

After a clear and cool night behind the cold front, we’ll have plenty of sunshine on Wedensday under high pressure. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s with a south breeze developing in the afternoon that will reach 20 miles per hour. A cold front from the northwest Thursday will serve as the focus of more thunderstorm chances in the area. Expect sparse showers in the morning and then more isolated thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon to early evening. A few of those late-day storms may once again produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. With some breaks of sunshine in the area between showers, our high temperatures will be in the mid-80s with a gusty southwest breeze.

After a bright and pleasant Friday with high temperatures near 80 degrees, we’ll have a sunny Saturday with afternoon readings in the low 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible on Sunday with otherwise sunny skies in the area and highs will be in the low 80s.

We'll have scattered storms in the area today with a chance Thursday as well and then smaller chances for showers on Sunday and Monday. (KTTC)

Independence Day next Monday is looking seasonably warm with sunshine and just a slight chance for a stray thunderstorm in the area. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. After some thunderstorms next Tuesday, we’ll have sunshine for the days that follow with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for most of the next week. A few storms will be possible Thursday. (KTTC)

High temps for the next couple of weeks will be in the 80s for the most part. (KTTC)

