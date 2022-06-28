RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a full week of activities and events in Rochester, another Rochesterfest is drawing to a close.

But organizers say this year’s turn out was not quite what they were hoping for.

Rochesterfest is being deemed a success because there were no issues with the events, but organizers are trying to figure out why attendance wasn’t as high as it’s been in previous years.

“Overall it was a success because everything went off without a hitch, we had no trouble down here,” RochesterFest Executive Director Stephen Rose said. “But the attendance was a little light from what we were expecting.”

Rose says the lack of people at Saturday’s live band performance was disappointing.

“There weren’t a lot of people down here,” Rose said. “The people from the parade came over, ate, and then left.”

Organizers are trying to figure out why attendance was on the lower side this year.

“Maybe we’re getting a little stale with what we’re putting on here, because it’s kind of the same thing every year,’ Rose said. “My board and I have talked about that, changing things up a little bit and making it so it’s not the same year after year so people have to come down to really check it out to see what’s happening.”

Rose said the parade was a big success with 80 total units participating, lasting around an hour and a half.

“Turn out for the parade was really good,” Rose said. “There were a lot of people, they were four deep or so along most of the route and the parade moved along very well. I hear a lot of comments that it was a very entertaining parade.”

Having only been on the job for a few months, Rose is ready to take some chances and make improvements for next year’s Rochesterfest.

“I took lots of notes, seeing this is my first year, Rose said. “And there are a lot of things that we want to change up and we’re going to go over that in the next few months and hopefully we get a lot more organized.”

Rose mentioned adding in more family friendly activities along with looking into additional food vendors.. so lots of ideas are already in the works.

