Rochester woman being recognized nationally for Jefferson Awards

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After being recognized locally for her life skills program, a Rochester woman is getting national recognition from the Jefferson Awards.

Earlier this month, Jefferson Awards held its 50th Anniversary event in Indianapolis, Indiana. During this event, more than 250 service leaders from across the country came for 3 days to celebrate service, leadership, and recognition.

Among the service leaders was Nashauna Johnson Lenoir from Rochester, Minnesota.

Lenoir was recognized earlier this year for her life skills program named Journie, which was started in 2009. This grant and donation-funded program has an 8 week curriculum for teens ages 13 to 18. During those 8 weeks, teens are paired with a mentor and will learn about money management, accountability, the importance of education and relationships.

Nominated by KXLT, KTTC’s sister station, Lenoir was one of five community leaders receiving the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting Local Communities.

The National Jefferson Award winners, including Lenoir, will be awarded at the 50th Annual event in New York City on November 2, 2022.

Below is a video of Lenoir’s speech.

RELATED STORY: February Jefferson Award: Mentoring the Next Generation

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.