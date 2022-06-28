Advertisement

Pine Island dog wins big at Westminster Dog Show

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Pine Island dog takes home tops honors at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

GCHG CH Ciara N’ Honeygait Belle of the Ball CGC, or Belle, is a four year old English Setter and has been competing in dog shows since she was six and a half months old.

There were 3,088 dogs entered and 211 different breeds represented at this years Westminster Dog Show last week in Tarrytown, New York.

Belle competed against 22 other English Setters and won “Best of Breed.”

Belle an four year old English Setter
Belle an four year old English Setter(KTTC)

That sent her to the group competition, where she won in the sporting group and then competed for best in show.

“We were very proud of her and proud to represent the English Setter breed and have her as our pet as well as a wonderful show dog,” Belle’s Co-Owner Van Jacobson said.

While Belle did not take home best in show, she did become the first ever female English Setter to win the sporting group.

Throughout Westminster’s 146 year history, there have been six other English Setters to win that group, the last time was 40 years ago.

Belle’s owners are Van Jacobson and Lee Afdalh of Pine Island and Amanda and Vito Ciaravino of Crete, Illinois, who is also one of her breeders.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene
One person has died after an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht area Friday.
1 person dies after being dragged into pond by alligator, police say
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Thomas Mueller
Missing Winona County man found safe
A California couple speaks out after saving a man from a shark attack.
‘He was screaming for help’: Bystanders rescue swimmer attacked by shark

Latest News

Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
A Pine Island dog takes home tops honors at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Pine Island dog wins big at Westminster Dog Show
After a full week of activities and events in Rochester, another Rochesterfest is drawing to a...
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Jodi Huisentruit has been missing as many years as she was alive.
Remembering Jodi Huisentruit 27 years after her abduction