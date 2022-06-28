Pine Island dog wins big at Westminster Dog Show

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Pine Island dog takes home tops honors at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

GCHG CH Ciara N’ Honeygait Belle of the Ball CGC, or Belle, is a four year old English Setter and has been competing in dog shows since she was six and a half months old.

There were 3,088 dogs entered and 211 different breeds represented at this years Westminster Dog Show last week in Tarrytown, New York.

Belle competed against 22 other English Setters and won “Best of Breed.”

Belle an four year old English Setter (KTTC)

That sent her to the group competition, where she won in the sporting group and then competed for best in show.

“We were very proud of her and proud to represent the English Setter breed and have her as our pet as well as a wonderful show dog,” Belle’s Co-Owner Van Jacobson said.

While Belle did not take home best in show, she did become the first ever female English Setter to win the sporting group.

Throughout Westminster’s 146 year history, there have been six other English Setters to win that group, the last time was 40 years ago.

Belle’s owners are Van Jacobson and Lee Afdalh of Pine Island and Amanda and Vito Ciaravino of Crete, Illinois, who is also one of her breeders.

