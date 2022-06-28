Advertisement

Owatonna man arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft

catalytic converter
catalytic converter(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An Owatonna man was arrested after he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday night around 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Broadway Ave. north in Cascade township.

Officials said a person heard a saw coming from underneath a vehicle. The person then went to look and saw a man run into the woods nearby.

Police arrived on scene and asked the suspect to come out announcing they had a K-9 unit there.

36-year-old Mark Sanford then surrendered and was arrested.

Police found a saw underneath a vehicle and three grams of meth on the Sanford.

Sanford is being charged with felony theft, felony damage to property, motor vehicle tampering and 5th degree possession of drugs.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Belle an four year old English Setter
Pine Island dog wins big at Westminster Dog Show
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
No injuries in Hayfield fire
No one hurt in assisted living fire
Traffic
42 million drivers hitting the road for 4th of July weekend amid rising gas prices
Firework pet anxiety
4th of July travels, Darian Leddy reports