Owatonna man arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An Owatonna man was arrested after he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Monday night around 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Broadway Ave. north in Cascade township.

Officials said a person heard a saw coming from underneath a vehicle. The person then went to look and saw a man run into the woods nearby.

Police arrived on scene and asked the suspect to come out announcing they had a K-9 unit there.

36-year-old Mark Sanford then surrendered and was arrested.

Police found a saw underneath a vehicle and three grams of meth on the Sanford.

Sanford is being charged with felony theft, felony damage to property, motor vehicle tampering and 5th degree possession of drugs.

