Advertisement

Nissan recalls about 323K SUVs; hoods can open unexpectedly

Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can...
Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can unexpectedly fly open and block the driver’s view.(Source: Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can unexpectedly fly open and block the driver’s view.

The recall covers Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2016 model years.

The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that dust and dirt can accumulate on the secondary hood latch.

That can cause it to malfunction and stay unlatched even when the hood is closed.

The hood could open if the main latch is inadvertently released or not closed properly after engine service. Nissan is working on a remedy.

Owners are expected to be notified by letter starting July 18. They’ll be notified again once a repair is developed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Belle an four year old English Setter
Pine Island dog wins big at Westminster Dog Show
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style
At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Tragedy in Texas: 'The worst smuggling event' in US
In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Cassidy Hutchinson recounts hearing Trump grabbed the steering wheel when he was told they were...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat