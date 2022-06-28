Advertisement

New documentary film features Lake City’s “Father of Water Skiing”

Lake City Man in New Documentary
Lake City Man in New Documentary(KTTC)
By Tom Overlie
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) –A Lake City legend has a new documentary highlighting his water ski achievements.

This past weekend, the city celebrated 100 years since Ralph Samuelson first skiied on water. Since then, the city has claimed the title as “The Birthplace of Water Skiing.”

Four days of festivities included live concerts, a grand parade, water-ski shows, and the debut of the documentary film called “Ralph Samuelson-- the Father of Waterskiing.”

Ed Hoffman is the Lake City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. He says, “It’s a lovely film made by a local film maker. We take a lot of pride in it. Ralph Samuelson, everyone knows his name. And anyone involved in water skiing knows his name from around the world. To have a global sport born in Lake City... that’s something to celebrate.”

The film was created by Lake City filmmaker, Ben Threinen. You can watch it on the Lake City Historical Society YouTube site. We have a link here.

The Lake City celebration continues this July fourth with a large fireworks show at dusk over Lake Pepin.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene on 11th Avenue NE in Rochester.
UPDATE: Police not able to make contact with man wanted by law enforcement, no longer on scene
Kasson Fire
Three Kasson businesses misplaced after overnight fire destroys building
Rochesterfest
RochesterFest Recap: Organizers note attendance concerns
Belle an four year old English Setter
Pine Island dog wins big at Westminster Dog Show
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

Storm damage in Rochester
Downed trees, power lines in Rochester
No injuries in Hayfield fire
No one hurt in assisted living fire
Traffic
42 million drivers hitting the road for 4th of July weekend amid rising gas prices
Firework pet anxiety
4th of July travels, Darian Leddy reports