New documentary film features Lake City’s “Father of Water Skiing”

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) –A Lake City legend has a new documentary highlighting his water ski achievements.

This past weekend, the city celebrated 100 years since Ralph Samuelson first skiied on water. Since then, the city has claimed the title as “The Birthplace of Water Skiing.”

Four days of festivities included live concerts, a grand parade, water-ski shows, and the debut of the documentary film called “Ralph Samuelson-- the Father of Waterskiing.”

Ed Hoffman is the Lake City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. He says, “It’s a lovely film made by a local film maker. We take a lot of pride in it. Ralph Samuelson, everyone knows his name. And anyone involved in water skiing knows his name from around the world. To have a global sport born in Lake City... that’s something to celebrate.”

The film was created by Lake City filmmaker, Ben Threinen. You can watch it on the Lake City Historical Society YouTube site. We have a link here.

The Lake City celebration continues this July fourth with a large fireworks show at dusk over Lake Pepin.

