Iowa unemployment website remains down due to external outage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The IowaWORKS.gov website is expected to be down in the immediate future.

The outage disrupts weekly unemployment claims and job search processes, but Iowa Workforce Development says that this will not impact unemployment benefit payments.

“This unfortunate outage is a problem that our vendor is working hard to fix, and we hope to have the IowaWORKS.gov website back serving Iowans very soon,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.

The outage is disrupting the weekly continuing unemployment claims and jobs search process for claimants. (New unemployment claims are unaffected since they are filed solely through IWD’s central website, IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov).

Iowa Workforce Development officials say that they are implementing a temporary solution to avoid delays in processing benefits.

go directly to to file their weekly claims. Unemployment claimants should bypass the customary process of reporting work search activities on Iowa WORKS .gov and instead s uiclaims.iwd.iowa.gov/weeklyclaim to file their weekly claims.

Claimants still should report work search activities on the IowaWORKS.gov site once it resumes activity. But for the week of June 26, the failure to do so will not impact the viability of any claim.

Unemployment claimants with questions or concerns about their claims should contact the IWD customer service line at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or 1-866-239-0843. A call-back option is also available.

Due to the job search outage, unemployed Iowans are also encouraged to contact their local IowaWORKS centers for assistance or visit third-party job sites for employment opportunities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.