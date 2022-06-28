Advertisement

How to help your pet deal with noise anxiety during 4th of July

While many of us are looking forward to watching firework displays over the weekend, not everyone is a fan of the shows, including our furry friends.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Veterinarians say many pets suffer from noise anxiety. Noise anxiety is when pets become scared and anxious when they hear loud noises, such as fireworks.

Common symptoms include panting, hiding, barking and shaking.

Experts suggest to comfort your pet using an upbeat voice when talking to them and try to distract them with their favorite toy. If your pet is still showing signs of noise anxiety while around fireworks, try bringing them inside to a quiet, safe space.

“With fireworks, it’s always a startling pop. There’s really no anticipation that it might start, and I think most fireworks that are bothering dogs are happening any night of the week, all summer long through the weekends, and not just strictly on the Fourth of July,” Northern Valley Animal Clinic veterinarian Dr. Bradley Treder said.

There are also medications available to help your pet with noise anxiety that they can take a few hours before you expect a storm to roll in or a fireworks display to start.

