Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4

Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(Gray News) – Drivers can get a discount at the pump for a limited time at participating Sheetz locations.

The convenience store chain is reducing the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85.

The lower prices will only be available through the July 4 holiday travel season.

Sheetz says Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and flex fuel vehicles.

E85 has more ethanol and is specifically designed for “flexible fuel vehicles” and is not compatible with all vehicles, according to Sheetz.

Check your owner’s manual if you are unsure if your car is able to run with E85 fuel.

Only select Sheetz locations have Unleaded 88 or E85 fuel available. Click here to find a location near you.

